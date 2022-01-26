26.01.2022 08:00:25

AEW UK REIT plc: Investor Presentation

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
26-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
AEW UK REIT Plc

AEW UK REIT Plc is pleased to announce that Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, and Henry Butt, Director, will provide a live presentation relating to the three-month period ended 31 December 2021 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 8 February 2022 at 10:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet AEW UK REIT Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/aew-uk-reit-plc/register-investor

 

Investors who already follow AEW UK REIT Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

Enquiries

 

AEW UK

 

Alex Short

alex.short@eu.aew.com

 

+44(0) 20 7016 4848

Henry Butt

henry.butt@eu.aew.com

+44(0) 20 7016 4855

Nicki Gladstone

nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com

 

+44(0) 7711 401 021

 

 

TB Cardew

AEW@tbcardew.com

Ed Orlebar

Tania Wild

+44 (0) 7738 724 630

+44 (0) 7425 536 903

Lucas Bramwell

+44 (0) 7939 694 437

 

 

Liberum Capital

 

Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

 

 

Notes to Editors

 

About AEW UK REIT

 

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.  AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. 

 

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. www.aewukreit.com

 

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

 

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

 

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 29 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with 77.4bn of assets under management as at 30 September 2021. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 30 September 2021, AEW Group managed 36.8bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 430 staff based in 12 locations.

 
