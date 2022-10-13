AEye Named "Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious "Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September.

In September, AEye also won the automotive Lidar Development of the Year award from AutoSens, the world’s leading conference for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), automotive safety systems, and autonomous vehicle technology development.

4Sight is a unique software-definable and configurable lidar platform used to deliver optimized solutions across many markets, including Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Due to its adaptability and ability to integrate with software-based traffic systems, 4Sight is a one-stop sensor for numerous ITS applications, such as automated multi-lane tolling, highway incident detection, wrong-way driver detection, crew safety, smart intersections, and pedestrian traffic management. AEye also provides an open platform for software partners to build on, and to bring unique value to AEye customers.

"We chose AEye because of its novel adaptive lidar, which we believe is transformative in helping transportation agencies improve traffic flow and increase road safety,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "AEye’s lidar is providing cities and states the speed and accuracy needed – across weather, lighting, and environmental conditions – to solve their most pressing traffic and transportation issues. The company’s unique software-defined lidar, and its impressive results, have garnered AEye the coveted honor of ‘Traffic Tech Company of the Year.’”

AEye’s 4Sight is the industry’s only adaptive, solid-state, and software-definable lidar platform. It allows for multiple ITS applications and both long- and-short-range detection using only one sensor. 4Sight also allows for more accurate, timely, and reliable vision as compared to camera or radar-only systems, and extends detection to over 350 meters to better locate, identify, and track moving objects. In addition, users can customize detection capabilities and performance modes according to the use case.

"Today, when governments are investing at record levels in physical and digital infrastructure that will define the future of transportation, it is paramount that they build on leading-edge technologies, such as 4Sight,” said Brent Blanchard, AEye’s GM of Industrial Markets. "As this award concurs, adaptive lidar ‘changes the game,’ and we believe it will drive the adoption of lidar across all markets, resulting in safer mobility for all.”

AEye’s unique software-defined LiDAR solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive and transportation technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

