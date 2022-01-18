AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) Appoints Former Apple Global Marketing Executive Sue Zeifman to Its Board of Directors

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR, $LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced the appointment of former Apple Inc. global marketing executive Sue Zeifman to its board of directors. Zeifman, who has led the implementation of global marketing and communications for some of the world’s best known technology and consumer brands, adds her considerable expertise to a seasoned board led by Carol DiBattiste, and made up of former top executives from companies including Gap, Daimler-Benz AG, Kleiner Perkins and General Motors.

Zeifman has spent her career managing global marketing and multi-layered programs for storied consumer and tech brands. Most recently, she spent nine years as Apple’s head of Global Marketing Production, where she was responsible for a global team of more than 400 staff and agency personnel directing the worldwide management of marketing content, as well as creative and production services. Prior to Apple, Zeifman was SVP and director of Strategic Creative and Production Services at Young & Rubicam, one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, where she managed global accounts such as Hitachi, AMD, Electronic Arts, Adobe, Dell, Microsoft, Lincoln-Mercury, Chevron, and Clorox.

"During my career, I have learned something about innovation and technology adoption. It is obvious to me that lidar will be everywhere, and after researching the available lidar technologies and companies, it was clear to me that AEye is the company that will make that happen,” said Zeifman. "AEye, like so many brands that I have worked with, is a true innovator, with a technology that I believe will transform the industries it serves. The underlying theme in my career at Apple and elsewhere has been the delivery of effective and creative storytelling to drive brand affinity and awareness. I look forward to doing the same with AEye, a company that’s well on its way to market leadership.”

Company Expands Leadership Ranks

The company also announced several additions to its leadership ranks, including former DENSO executive Randolph Williams as VP of Commercial Vehicles, former Valeo executive Gavan Hennessy as VP of Autonomous Platforms, and former Google finance executive Conor Tierney as chief accounting officer.

As VP of Commercial Vehicles, Williams will work directly with global commercial vehicle OEMs and over-the-road truck fleets, together with AEye’s Tier 1 partners, including Continental, to drive widespread global adoption of AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform. He joins AEye from DENSO, where he was responsible for the global automotive component manufacturer’s Asia Pacific sales. Prior to DENSO, he spent more than 23 years in leading global business development and technical sales leadership posts at Delphi Automotive, where he worked extensively with global commercial vehicle OEM customers, trucking fleets, and off-highway customers.

In the newly created VP of Autonomous Platforms role, Hennessy will work closely with AV stack providers to integrate AEye’s 4Sight platform into commercial and passenger vehicles. A 25-year automotive veteran, Hennessy comes to AEye from Valeo, where he was group customer director for Mobility. He was also a director at Valeo’s Vision System headquarters in Ireland and was instrumental in growing the automotive camera systems business into a significant portion of Valeo’s revenue.

As chief accounting officer, Tierney will be responsible for overall leadership of AEye’s accounting, financial compliance, controls, and reporting functions. Prior to joining AEye, Tierney was head of Finance and corporate controller at Alphabet's Wing Aviation division (Alphabet's drone delivery business). He also served as corporate controller at Glu Mobile in the mobile gaming space, managing a 20-person global team, and worked at Big 4 accounting firms Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"AEye continues to attract highly-recruited executives from some of the world’s best-known companies. They are choosing to invest their time and talent with us,” said AEye CEO Blair LaCorte. "The best and brightest are joining us because they share our belief that lidar is essential, and that our business model and technology are highly-differentiated and extremely compelling. Sue, Randolph, Gavan, and Conor are joining a team that is second to none, and they will help us execute on our business plan and accelerate widespread adoption of AEye’s groundbreaking lidar.”

AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with Adaptive Lidar at its core, is able to tailor its output to application-specific requirements for automotive, mobility, and industrial applications. This modular platform uses adaptive sensing to deliver industry-leading performance, which addresses the most difficult challenges facing autonomous driving, while meeting automotive functional safety requirements. 4Sight’s built-in intelligence enables it to focus on what matters most in all environments and weather conditions, enabling safer, smarter, and faster decisions in complex driving scenarios. As a result, AEye’s Adaptive LiDAR uniquely enables higher levels of autonomous functionality (SAE L2-L5) at the optimal performance, power, and price.

About AEye

AEye’s artificial intelligence-driven Adaptive Lidar provides valuable solutions for dynamic sensing applications ranging from repetitive robotics to autonomous driving that require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. At the core of AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, the Adaptive Lidar focuses on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and reliable perception. The 4Sight platform integrates, optimizes, and processes the sensing information in real-time and this modular platform is configurable to meet current and evolving customer requirements. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

