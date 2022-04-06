AEye to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced its executive management team will be participating at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Presentation/Webcast details are as follows:

Date: April 13, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:20 AM ET / 8:20 AM PT

Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/autosummit2022/ido02tH4.cfm

An archived webcast of the appearance will be made available for on-demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go the "Events & Presentations” section of AEye’s Investor Relations Website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s software-defined LiDAR enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy and industrial applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. The company's 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform uses adaptive LiDAR to focus on what matters most: enabling faster, more accurate and reliable perception for dynamic applications ranging from autonomous driving to repetitive robotics, which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

