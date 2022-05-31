31.05.2022 14:00:00

AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that various members of its executive management team will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of June:

  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
    Event Date: June 6 – 8, 2022*
  • LD Micro Invitational
    Event Date: June 7 - 9, 2022
    Presentation Time: June 7, 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT
    Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/
  • Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
    Event Date: June 14 - 16, 2022*
    Presentation Time: June 16, 1:35 PM ET/ 10:35 AM PT
    Webcast: https://kvgo.com/db-global-auto-industry/aeye-june-2022
  • ROTH Annual London Conference
    Event Date: June 21 – 23, 2022

AEye’s Shadow Van, a vehicle showcasing AEye's adaptive lidar and software-driven sensing, will be available for demonstration at events identified by asterisk above. For scheduling and general inquiries, please email investors@aeye.ai.

All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.