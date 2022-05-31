AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that various members of its executive management team will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of June:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Event Date: June 6 – 8, 2022*



LD Micro Invitational

Event Date: June 7 - 9, 2022

Presentation Time: June 7, 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/



Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Event Date: June 14 - 16, 2022*

Presentation Time: June 16, 1:35 PM ET/ 10:35 AM PT

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/db-global-auto-industry/aeye-june-2022



ROTH Annual London Conference

Event Date: June 21 – 23, 2022

AEye’s Shadow Van, a vehicle showcasing AEye's adaptive lidar and software-driven sensing, will be available for demonstration at events identified by asterisk above. For scheduling and general inquiries, please email investors@aeye.ai.

All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

