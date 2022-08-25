|
25.08.2022 14:00:00
AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that various members of its management team will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:
-
Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Event Date: August 30 - 31, 2022
-
Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Event Date: September 7 - 9, 2022
Presentation Time: September 7, 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT
Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2022/9G3Y51.cfm
All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005181/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.