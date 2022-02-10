AEye’s Jordan Greene Named as a Rising Star of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry by Business Insider

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR, $LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced AEye co-founder and General Manager of Automotive Jordan Greene has been recognized by Business Insider as a Rising Star of the Self-driving Industry. Greene leads the company’s global automotive business and has been instrumental in creating a disruptive software-defined lidar and go-to-market channel strategy that facilitates automakers’ rollout of software-updateable and upgradable safety features.

AEye co-founder and GM of Automotive Jordan Greene has been named a Business Insider Rising Star of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry (Photo: Business Wire)

"We have an exceptional team, and Jordan is a case in point. He is a respected innovator and tireless entrepreneur, who has been a trailblazer in automotive lidar,” said Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye. "Jordan understood from AEye’s inception that a fast-moving vehicle would require a lidar with deep in-sensor perception, and that Tier 1 suppliers would be the conduit to cost-effectively bringing lidar-enabled safety features to market at scale. His impact has reverberated beyond AEye to the industry as a whole, hastening automakers’ deployment of autonomous features like highway autopilot and hub-to-hub trucking, and paving the way for the software-defined car of the future.”

Greene is a leading architect of AEye’s business model, which leverages a highly efficient licensing model and partner strategy to scale manufacturing and distribution. He built out AEye’s partner ecosystem, spearheading partnerships with Global 100 companies and established Tier 1 automotive suppliers, including Continental, Hella, LG Electronics, and Aisin, to drive AEye’s penetration into automotive, industrial and mobility markets.

Greene has also been instrumental in attracting top institutional and corporate investors as both investors and critical go-to-market partners, contributing to the company’s $100M of venture capital funding and over $250M in public equity financing in order to address OEM commercial and passenger vehicle opportunities. In addition, he has been a key contributor to the company’s intellectual property and product definition, co-authoring multiple patents that created the foundation for the company’s software-configurable, adaptive 4Sight™ LiDAR platform - a platform that is serving to future-proof automotive development.

Since 2021, Greene has led AEye’s global automotive group, working closely with Tier 1 auto suppliers and automotive OEMs to bring lidar-enabled safety advancements to market.

Business Insider’s third annual list of rising stars in the self-driving and autonomous vehicle industry includes professionals under the age of 35 who have made a substantial impact on the field early in their careers. Recognized individuals were selected by Business Insider staff based on standout accomplishments that separated them from their peers.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of software-defined, adaptive lidar for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s 4Sight™ Adaptive Lidar leverages biomimicry and military-based automated targeting principles to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most and enabling perception that is faster, more accurate, and more reliable. 4Sight is the only software-configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

