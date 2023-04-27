AF Group Announces Roni Klungle as Vice President, Service Center

LANSING, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflective of its commitment to exceptional customer service delivered through its affiliate brands who represent national specialty insurance solutions carriers, AF Group has announced the promotion of Roni Klungle as vice president of Service Center operations.

"We're excited to welcome Roni to this new role as we continue our focus on ensuring our customer interactions are paramount," said Steve Cooper, president of Commercial Markets for AF Group. "Roni has had an impressive career with our organization and her operational success and dedication to building our People First culture have been amazing. We're grateful for her ongoing leadership within our organization and her desire to fulfill our promise of providing excellent service and care to our customers."

Klungle first joined the organization in 2001 and has held roles in Finance including manager of Financial Systems and Accounting Operations, and since 2017, has served as director of Assigned Risk Solutions. She earned bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and is a graduate of the Lansing Regional Chamber's Leadership Program.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

