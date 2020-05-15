AF Group's People First Relief Program to Provide Millions in Relief During COVID-19

LANSING, Mich., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the immense challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, AF Group has announced a new People First Relief Program that is ensuring the health and safety of its workforce and offering more than $20 million in immediate financial and operational assistance to its valued agents, policyholders and injured workers. The multi-tiered program will support vulnerable businesses and will provide resources to support community service organizations across the country.

"Our partnership with agents, policyholders, injured workers and our communities has led to remarkable and shared success for more than a century," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges to so many, and this important relief program reflects our commitment toward supporting our customer base and our communities. All of this is predicated on the efforts of our amazing workforce, which is why we're also working hard to protect the health and safety of more than 1,500 teammates nationwide. Their dedication to our collective success is allowing us to make a lasting impact."

The People First Relief Program is ensuring the health and safety of AF Group teammates through enhanced cleaning and social distancing practices in its offices. Additional benefits have also been extended during stay at home orders, including flexible leave options, free onsite lunches and paid leave for teammates with existing COVID-19 health issues.

For AF Group's agents, the People First Relief Program includes options for accelerating agency commissions and profit sharing for qualifying agents, opportunities for partnering with food service policyholders to provide food for essential workers, and new online resources to help agents to stay connected with their customers.

For policyholders, flexibility is being offered to extend payment due dates and to ensure policies are not cancelled for non-payment, as well as expedited processing of payroll changes to adjust premiums to provide more immediate financial relief. For injured workers, the benefit of electronic fund transfer (EFT) is allowing quicker access to claim payments and new telehealth services featuring virtual medical and physical therapy services are available.

In local communities, AF Group has continued to support charitable organizations in Michigan and these donations will increase nationwide over the next several months in the communities where employees work and live.



"Through the years, our collective success has been the direct result of the tireless commitment of our teammates and our remarkable partnerships with agents and policyholders," said Corless. "We consider it an honor and a privilege to protect our teammates while exploring every opportunity to help sustain these partnerships for a shared, successful future."

