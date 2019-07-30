AFAR and Context Travel Announce Partnership

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AFAR Media and Context Travel have unveiled a unique partnership to inspire travelers and enable them to experience cities in a deeper way.

"Over the past 10 years, AFAR has been a disruptor in the travel media industry," said Greg Sullivan AFAR CEO and Cofounder. "Our mission has always been to inspire, guide and enable travelers to have deeper and richer experiences. As we continue to evolve and grow the brand, we're looking for like-minded partners who offer unique and meaningful experiences. Context Travel allows us to showcase the breadth of our destination coverage and gives more travelers the chance to explore global cities alongside expert guides."

As part of the partnership, AFAR's editors will work with Context Travel to curate 31 global day tours in top markets from its portfolio, integrating them into AFAR's acclaimed destination Travel Guides as well as in editorial digital content throughout the year.

Tours will be marketed on AFAR and Context Travel's sites and all bookings will be made directly on the Context Travel site. Context's private, small group, or custom tours—which range from two hours to 7-days plus—are all led by a local expert or scholar with a deep knowledge in their field and are capped at no more than six people, which allows for intimate discussion and exploration.

"In the coming years, we believe that the experiential part of a trip will move from being the last thing booked to the reason for the trip itself," said Evan Frank, Context Travel CEO. "We recruit and train passionate experts with deep subject matter expertise. So, even in a culturally familiar city like Rome, there are churches one may never stumble upon accidentally, or authentic cafés in a sea of tourist traps. An expert can help expose the traveler to these off-the-beaten-track places, which then allows for exploration beyond the tour itself."

AFAR's partnership with Context Travel comes at a time when many media companies are seeking new opportunities to go beyond the advertising revenue model.

"Working with Context makes sense," said Greg Sullivan, "Not just because we share a similar brand ethos, but because it makes our critically-acclaimed content come to life when we give more travelers access to unique experiences and new opportunities to learn about the places they're visiting."

To learn more, visit afar.com/context.

About AFAR Media:

AFAR Media is dedicated to inspiring, guiding and enabling deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. Headquartered in New York and San Francisco, AFAR's diverse, award-winning portfolio of platforms includes: AFAR magazine; AFAR.com; Learning AFAR, a non-profit program that introduces the importance of travel to underserved high school students; and AFAR Experiences, an immersive travel event series. www.afar.com

About Context Travel

Context Travel offers cultural and historical tours and activities led by PhD and M.A.-level experts in over 60 cities around the world. With coverage of lesser known locales as well as main city sites, our experts take clients through in-depth, thematic topics to help them get to know a city more deeply. The tours are designed to be the ideal environment for learning – they are conversation-driven private experiences that are structured, but never scripted. www.contexttravel.com

