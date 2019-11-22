AFAR Media Announces its Second AFAR Sailings

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of 2019's AFAR Sailings journey, AFAR Media today announces its highly anticipated 2020 AFAR Sailings itinerary, on Europe's enchanting Rhine river. For this exclusive cruise, AFAR is teaming up with AmaWaterways—the highly regarded, award- winning river cruise company that's the AFAR Travelers' Choice winner for Best River Cruise Line. In addition, its co-founders, Rudi Schreiner, president and Kristin Karst, executive vice president, were recognized as 2019 AFAR Vanguard honorees for keeping their cruises personalized and intimate amid a fast-growing industry.

AFAR Sailings reflects AFAR's point of view on cruising. For the same market price, AFAR Sailings include exclusive access and high-value offerings that travelers can only find through the AFAR Sailings program. Each journey is designed to fully immerse travelers in the local destinations, with the kind of access that only AFAR and AmaWaterways can bring.

"We're very excited to partner with AmaWaterways to launch the second year of AFAR Sailings, which enables travelers to experience cruising through the lens of AFAR," said Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio, AFAR's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. "The 2020 itinerary supports our mission to travel deeper into the destinations, connecting our guests with the local people, culture, and flavors."

An intimate group of AFAR Sailings guests will travel on board AmaKristina—the 156-guest award-winning ship that has helped AmaWaterways reinvent river cruising—to experience this unforgettable cruise along the Rhine river with AFAR. Sailing from Basel to Amsterdam from November 2 to 9, 2020, the seven-night cruise will pass through Switzerland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, enabling travelers to experience what traveling the AFAR way is all about—a deeper, richer experience that includes the choice of 22 excursions, plus exclusive events and activities reserved only for AFAR guests.

Curated in partnership with AmaWaterways, 2020 AFAR Sailings exclusive experiences include:

A cocktail reception to meet the host for the trip, Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio , AFAR's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer

, AFAR's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer A meet and greet with the captain

An exclusive welcome dinner just for the group at the ship's intimate Chef's Table restaurant.

A private tasting of world-class wines in the charming German village of Rudesheim, where the vast vineyards of Schloss Johannisberg have been producing wines for more than 900 years

A surprise influential guest on the last day to share inspirational words.

Plus, AFAR Sailings will include free round-trip economy airfare and a $300 onboard credit per stateroom. To benefit from these special offers and private events, guests must use the promotional code AFAR when reserving their cruise.

"When we started AmaWaterways in 2002, our goal was to share the beauty of the rivers of Europe and the history of the countries that Rudi and I came from," said Karst. "We personally curate our itineraries and work with our team to offer the best locally sourced food and wine, plus excursions to deepen an appreciation of the culture and people visited. Our collaboration with AFAR allows us to welcome those who appreciate traveling deeper into a destination, and we're so excited to continue this partnership in 2020."

Guests can also book an optional one-night pre-cruise stay in Basel (for an additional cost) that includes a private tour of this historic city with its medieval old town, a cocktail reception with canapes along with fellow Sailings guests, breakfast the next day, and a transfer to the ship.

This unique AFAR Sailings event will happen only once, and space is limited. Learn more about this inspiring adventure and book now at afarsailings.com/amawaterways.

About AFAR Media: AFAR Media is the multiplatform media company dedicated to experiential travel, inspiring, guiding, and enabling its audience to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. Founded by Greg Sullivan and Joe Diaz, AFAR launched as a print travel magazine at the height of the recession in 2009 to approach travel in a way that no other media publication was doing, to meet a rapidly growing appetite amongst travelers for more immersive and authentic experiences. Based in New York and San Francisco, AFAR's diverse portfolio of platforms includes: AFAR magazine; AFAR.com; Learning AFAR; AFAR Advisor; and two exclusive, immersive travel event series—AFAR Experiences and AFAR Sailings.

About AmaWaterways

A family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 24 ships sailing Europe's Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, each ship features onboard amenities such as hair and massage salons and a fitness room, and many have heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of AmaMagna, which at twice the width of traditional river ships, offers a new dimension in luxury river cruising. The company also offers a variety of themed sailings and brand relationships, with sailings geared towards active travelers and families as well as group and charter options.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including Cruise Critic's Editor's Pick Award for "Best for Active Cruisers" and 2018 AFAR Reader's Choice Award for "Best River Cruise Line" and inclusion of AmaMagna in 2019 TIME "World's Greatest Places."

