26.04.2023 17:36:46

AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2023


16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 26 April 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak” or "the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2023

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2023 was at the same level of same quarter of previous year.

        
   Q1/2023Q1/2022ChangeFY 2022 
        
 Speciality Alloys mt24,35924,2290.5%87,734 
 Processingmt7,5818,311-8.8%26,642 
 Miningmt16,77815,9185.4%61,092 
 South African minesmt61,0450100.0%71,271 
 Miningmt61,0450100.0%71,271 
        

Processing

  • The processing volumes decreased by 8.8% during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to same period of the prior year
  • The processing plant in Germany carried out a maintenance shutdown during the first quarter of 2023

Mining

  • The overall mining activity increased significantly when compared to same period of prior year
  • The mining activity at the Turkish mines was 5.4% higher than same period last year
  • The output increased in South Africa on account of the favourable market conditions

Helsinki, April 26, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ruukki Group Oyj (A)mehr Nachrichten