Ruukki Group Aktie

WKN: 918629 / ISIN: FI0009800098

14.05.2025 11:00:49

AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2025

10:00 London, 12:00 Helsinki, May 14, 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak” or "the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2025

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2025 was higher by 15.2% when compared to same period of last year.

        
   Q1/2025Q1/2024ChangeFY 2024 
        
 Speciality Alloys mt26,96123,41115.2%87,908 
 Processingmt7,4116,9017.4%22,963 
 Miningmt19,55016,51018.4%64,945 
 South African minesmt51,41370,278-26.8%300,985 
 Miningmt51,41370,278-26.8%300,985 
        

Processing

  • The processing volumes increased by 7.4% during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Mining

  • The South African mining activity dropped by 26.8% when compared to same period of last year. This led to a decrease in the overall group’s mining activity during the first quarter. This year, South Africa experienced much more rain than usual. Because of the heavy rainfall, all the mines in the area faced difficulties, and there have been numerous occasions that the plant did not get feed to run and had to put through sub optimal feed materials.
  • The mining activity at the Turkish mines increased significantly by 18.4% over the same period of 2024. The increased mining to support the processing plant in Germany and to take advantage of improved Chrome Ore prices through additional sales.

Helsinki, May 14, 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment


