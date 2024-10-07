15:30 London, 17:30 Helsinki, 7 October 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP REPORTS A FATALITY AT ZEERUST CHROME MINE

The Company confirms with deepest regret that there was a fatal accident to a subcontractor’s worker at its Zeerust Chrome Mine in South Africa on October 4th, 2024.

Investigations of the causes of the accident are continuing in situ and more information will be available once these investigations are completed.

The Afarak Group extends its deepest sympathy to the family of the worker.

