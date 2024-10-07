Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 16:31:23

AFARAK GROUP REPORTS A FATALITY AT ZEERUST CHROME MINE

15:30 London, 17:30 Helsinki, 7 October 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

The Company confirms with deepest regret that there was a fatal accident to a subcontractor’s worker at its Zeerust Chrome Mine in South Africa on October 4th, 2024.

Investigations of the causes of the accident are continuing in situ and more information will be available once these investigations are completed.

The Afarak Group extends its deepest sympathy to the family of the worker.

Helsinki, 7 October 2024

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

