11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 22 April 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)



AFARAK GROUP SE: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak’s Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 22 April 2024.

Jussi Savio (Authorised Public Accountant) presented to the Extraordinary General Meeting the report of the special audit, dated 18 March 2024. The report of the special audit was already published on 25 March 2024 in connection with the invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

No resolutions were made in the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Helsinki, April 22, 2024

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

