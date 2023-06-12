|
12.06.2023 11:13:32
AFARAK GROUP SE - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
10:15 London, 12:15 Helsinki, 12 June 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
Afarak Group SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: GK Consulting S.A.R.L.
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Guy Konsbruck
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Afarak Group SE
LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33322/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-07
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2431 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 1838 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 162 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(5): Volume: 135 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(9): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(10): Volume: 980 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(11): Volume: 3036 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(12): Volume: 37 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(13): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(14): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(15): Volume: 33185 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(16): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(17): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(18): Volume: 28391 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(19): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(20): Volume: 3595 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR
(21): Volume: 3595 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR
(22): Volume: 19092 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR
(23): Volume: 3595 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR
(24): Volume: 96156 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR
(25): Volume: 242 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(26): Volume: 1318 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(27): Volume: 580 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(28): Volume: 580 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(29): Volume: 90 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(30): Volume: 197 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(31): Volume: 1916 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(32): Volume: 676 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(33): Volume: 848 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(34): Volume: 660 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(35): Volume: 102 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(36): Volume: 210 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(37): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(38): Volume: 278201 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(39): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(40): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(41): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(42): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(43): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(44): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(45): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(46): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(47): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(48): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(49): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(50): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(51): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(52): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(53): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(54): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(55): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(56): Volume: 410 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(57): Volume: 628 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(58): Volume: 628 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(59): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(60): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(61): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(62): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(63): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(64): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(65): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(66): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(67): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(68): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(69): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(70): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(71): Volume: 1916 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(72): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(73): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(74): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(75): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(76): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(77): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(78): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(79): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(80): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(81): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(82): Volume: 249 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(83): Volume: 249 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(84): Volume: 317 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(85): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(86): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(87): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(88): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(89): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(90): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(91): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(92): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(93): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(94): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(95): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(96): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(97): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(98): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(99): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(100): Volume: 5 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
Aggregated transactions (100):
Volume: 546077 Volume weighted average price: 0.53208 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1504 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(2): Volume: 317 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(3): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(4): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(5): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(6): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(7): Volume: 1631 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(8): Volume: 1630 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(9): Volume: 1626 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(10): Volume: 1581 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(11): Volume: 590 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(12): Volume: 590 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(13): Volume: 1280 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(14): Volume: 295 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(15): Volume: 134 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(16): Volume: 1214 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(17): Volume: 328 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(18): Volume: 668 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(19): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(20): Volume: 2930 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(21): Volume: 417 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(22): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(23): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(24): Volume: 1284 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(25): Volume: 299 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(26): Volume: 299 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(27): Volume: 653 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(28): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(29): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(30): Volume: 1502 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(31): Volume: 3188 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(32): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(33): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(34): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(35): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(36): Volume: 5145 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(37): Volume: 1204 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(38): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(39): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
(40): Volume: 1204 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(41): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(42): Volume: 99 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(43): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(44): Volume: 28 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(45): Volume: 4056 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(46): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(47): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(48): Volume: 1493 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(49): Volume: 258 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(50): Volume: 763 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(51): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(52): Volume: 4948 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(53): Volume: 85 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(54): Volume: 1844 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(55): Volume: 7435 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(56): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(57): Volume: 1797 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(58): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(59): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(60): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(61): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(62): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(63): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(64): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(65): Volume: 120 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(66): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(67): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(68): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(69): Volume: 1586 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(70): Volume: 5 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(71): Volume: 1840 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(72): Volume: 646 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(73): Volume: 901 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(74): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(75): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(76): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(77): Volume: 646 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(78): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(79): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(80): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(81): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(82): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(83): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(84): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(85): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(86): Volume: 8897 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(87): Volume: 8164 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(88): Volume: 7520 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(89): Volume: 6952 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(90): Volume: 6445 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(91): Volume: 1623 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(92): Volume: 1628 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(93): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(94): Volume: 1891 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(95): Volume: 355 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(96): Volume: 1038 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(97): Volume: 3932 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(98): Volume: 3543 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(99): Volume: 3358 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(100): Volume: 3189 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(101): Volume: 3032 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
Aggregated transactions (101):
Volume: 331658 Volume weighted average price: 0.53081 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2887 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 2752 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 746 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(4): Volume: 413 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(5): Volume: 746 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(6): Volume: 1049 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(7): Volume: 746 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(8): Volume: 2625 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(9): Volume: 2348 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(10): Volume: 2249 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(11): Volume: 2155 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(12): Volume: 2068 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(13): Volume: 1987 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(14): Volume: 1909 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(15): Volume: 1837 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(16): Volume: 1006 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(17): Volume: 610 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(18): Volume: 152 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(19): Volume: 1639 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(20): Volume: 680 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(21): Volume: 340 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(22): Volume: 921 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(23): Volume: 680 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(24): Volume: 921 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(25): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(26): Volume: 730 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(27): Volume: 592 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(28): Volume: 527 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(29): Volume: 138 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(30): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(31): Volume: 361 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(32): Volume: 709 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(33): Volume: 223 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(34): Volume: 374 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(35): Volume: 374 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(36): Volume: 1073 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(37): Volume: 280 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(38): Volume: 1517 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(39): Volume: 660 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(40): Volume: 1174 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(41): Volume: 38 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(42): Volume: 1871 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(43): Volume: 656 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(44): Volume: 694 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(45): Volume: 723 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(46): Volume: 445 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(47): Volume: 1012 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(48): Volume: 623 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(49): Volume: 383 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(50): Volume: 956 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(51): Volume: 588 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(52): Volume: 363 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(53): Volume: 905 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(54): Volume: 557 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(55): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(56): Volume: 858 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(57): Volume: 528 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(58): Volume: 325 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(59): Volume: 815 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(60): Volume: 501 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(61): Volume: 308 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(62): Volume: 190 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(63): Volume: 770 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(64): Volume: 473 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(65): Volume: 292 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(66): Volume: 179 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(67): Volume: 728 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(68): Volume: 448 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(69): Volume: 276 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(70): Volume: 170 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(71): Volume: 41 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(72): Volume: 1579 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(73): Volume: 173 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(74): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(75): Volume: 41 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(76): Volume: 459 Unit price: 0.533 EUR
(77): Volume: 526 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(78): Volume: 455 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(79): Volume: 280 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR
(80): Volume: 173 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(81): Volume: 42 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(82): Volume: 748 Unit price: 0.535 EUR
(83): Volume: 72 Unit price: 0.5325 EUR
(84): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.535 EUR
(85): Volume: 956 Unit price: 0.535 EUR
(86): Volume: 1885 Unit price: 0.536 EUR
(87): Volume: 672 Unit price: 0.536 EUR
(88): Volume: 672 Unit price: 0.536 EUR
(89): Volume: 27 Unit price: 0.536 EUR
(90): Volume: 1261 Unit price: 0.537 EUR
(91): Volume: 348 Unit price: 0.537 EUR
(92): Volume: 303 Unit price: 0.537 EUR
(93): Volume: 640 Unit price: 0.539 EUR
(94): Volume: 1070 Unit price: 0.539 EUR
(95): Volume: 696 Unit price: 0.539 EUR
(96): Volume: 154 Unit price: 0.539 EUR
Aggregated transactions (96):
Volume: 76363 Volume weighted average price: 0.53137 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(2): Volume: 5892 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(3): Volume: 18942 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR
(4): Volume: 1071 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(5): Volume: 4418 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(6): Volume: 6029 Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(7): Volume: 2600 Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(8): Volume: 1300 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(9): Volume: 640 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(10): Volume: 1160 Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(11): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 0.534 EUR
Aggregated transactions (11):
Volume: 45902 Volume weighted average price: 0.53098 EUR
Helsinki, June 12, 2023
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ruukki Group Oyj (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.21
|Ausblick: Ruukki Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ruukki Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.20
|Ausblick: Ruukki Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Ruukki Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.20
|Ausblick: Ruukki Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.11.19
|Ausblick: Ruukki Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.08.19
|Ausblick: Ruukki Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.19
|Ausblick: Ruukki Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ruukki Group Oyj (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ruukki Group Oyj (A)
|0,58
|2,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank: ATX und DAX im Plus - DAX klettert über 16.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zu Wochenbeginn im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag wechselseitig.