11:15 London, 13:15 Helsinki, 6 October 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)



AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak has on 6 October 2023 received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from D&J Foundation.

According to the flagging notification as a result of an intragroup merger in which LNS Resources Ltd (previous direct shareholder in Afarak Group SE) has been merged into its sister company LNS International Ltd, LNS International Ltd is as of 3 October 2023 the direct shareholder in Afarak Group SE.

LNS International Ltd is controlled by LNS Holding Ltd. LNS Holding Ltd is controlled by D&J Foundation.

Total positions of person subject to the notification:

% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 26.47 % 26.47 %



















267 041 814 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares







Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009800098 70,695,967 26.47 % SUBTOTAL A 70,695,967 26.47 %

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both D&J Foundation LNS Holding Ltd LNS International Ltd 26.47 % 26.47 %

Helsinki, October 6, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE



Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Roman Lurf, CEO, +436641135012, Roman.Lurf@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media