|
06.10.2023 12:15:00
AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
11:15 London, 13:15 Helsinki, 6 October 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak has on 6 October 2023 received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from D&J Foundation.
According to the flagging notification as a result of an intragroup merger in which LNS Resources Ltd (previous direct shareholder in Afarak Group SE) has been merged into its sister company LNS International Ltd, LNS International Ltd is as of 3 October 2023 the direct shareholder in Afarak Group SE.
LNS International Ltd is controlled by LNS Holding Ltd. LNS Holding Ltd is controlled by D&J Foundation.
Total positions of person subject to the notification:
|% shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|26.47 %
|26.47 %
267 041 814
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009800098
|70,695,967
|26.47 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|70,695,967
|26.47 %
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|D&J Foundation
|LNS Holding Ltd
|LNS International Ltd
|26.47 %
|26.47 %
Helsinki, October 6, 2023
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Roman Lurf, CEO, +436641135012, Roman.Lurf@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
