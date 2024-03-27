+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 14:59:11

AFARAK GROUP SE'S PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2023

14:00 London, 16:00 Helsinki, 27 March 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR) Annual Financial Report

AFARAK GROUP SE'S PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2023

Afarak Group announces that it has published today its Board of directors report, Financial Statement for the year 2023, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement which is available from the Company's website www.afarak.com. Afarak publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the XHTML format labelled with XBRL tags, which are available as zip file attached to this release.

A copy of the Board of Directors report and the Financial Statements for the year 2023 has been submitted to the UK's National Storage Mechanism.

Afarak will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Helsinki on within the time stipulated in the Finnish Companies Act.

Helsinki 27 March 2024

Guy Konsbruck
CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

 

Attachments


