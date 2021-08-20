Affiliate program of MC900 Online Trade launched in 18 countries in August 2021

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Compass Ltd (MC900 Trade) has seen significant growth in affiliate marketing this month. The Affiliate Program was initially launched in 18 countries/regions in August 2021, Cyprus and will cover 40 countries half a year later. This program showcases the power of social networking and digital influencers and steers the traffic of numerous companies around the world.

Thanks to both the Affiliate Program and the IB partnerships of the online trading industry, partners introduce new clients to brokers and connect them to their trading platforms. Generally, partnerships in Forex and CFD trading networks link publishers and individuals to specific services on CPA, CPL, CPC, revenue sharing, or other business models.

MC900 emphasized that promoting products on social media represents an "indispensable catalyst for business growth". Online promotion is an effective way to increase brand awareness and acquire more clients. Benefiting from the understanding of marketing, MC900 expands its channels to that of its affiliates for higher growth.

Affiliate marketing is considered a powerful business tool due to the audiences' trust in influencers and the importance they attach to the products they sell. The company is in an advantageous position in promoting products, and it is the responsibility of brokers to ensure their marketing reflects their ethical standards and properly represents their brand.

The MC900 Affiliate Program is one of the company's largest online channels for customer acquisition. In order to satisfy the diversified needs of clients, MC900 offers a multi-model affiliate marketing program that can function normally in revenue sharing (spread rebate), CPA, or CPL commission program.

The MC900 Affiliate Program made some achievements in the first quarter of 2021. The total expenditure across 350 affiliates has reached USD 1.5 million since the program was initially launched in some countries.

The recent data showed that the number of Forex and CFD brokers increased by more than 10% during the period from May to June, and this figure in June 2021 was up 84% compared with that of the same period in the previous year.

Magic Compass Ltd (MC900 Trade) a Company registered in Cyprus, registration number HE 341562 and regulated by CySEC (Licence Number 299/16), MC900 was founded by a group of like-minded professionals in the area of finance and information technology in 2008. It soon became one of the world's leading online forex brokers and became known for some of the industry's best trading conditions。

With more than 10 years of experience in online trading, MC900 have tested many providers and present users at the lower table in our top 3. Additionally, users will learn on this page why a demo account with virtual credit is so important for beginners and advanced traders.

SOURCE Magic Compass Ltd