|
12.09.2023 12:56:55
Affimed Says FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For AFM13 With AlloNK To Treat R/r Hodgkin Lymphoma
(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company Affimed N.V. (AFMD) announced that the FDA has granted fast track designation to the combination of its innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 with AlloNK for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) Hodgkin lymphoma (HL).
The combination treatment is entering Phase 2 development and will be investigated in Affimed's LuminICE-203 study (NCT05883449), which received IND-clearance earlier this year. The study also includes an exploratory cohort of CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma patients.
The FDA's decision is based on available data showing the potential of the AFM13 and AlloNK combination therapy to overcome current limitations in the treatment of r/r HL.
LuminICE-203 builds on the clinical findings from the phase 1/2 AFM13-104 trial (NCT04074746), in which investigators assessed AFM13 in combination with cord blood-derived natural killer cells in heavily pretreated patients with CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Data presented to date from this trial have shown outstanding clinical results in late-stage, multi-refractory, patients with a 94% overall response rate (ORR), a 71% complete response (CR) rate and a well-managed safety profile at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Affimed N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Affimed stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.23
|Analyst Ratings for Affimed (Benzinga)
|
23.05.23
|Affimed: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
22.05.23
|Ausblick: Affimed mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.03.23
|Earnings Preview For Affimed (Benzinga)
|
17.11.22
|Why Shares of Affimed Fell Thursday (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Affimed N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Affimed N.V.
|0,47
|2,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag wechselhaft. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.