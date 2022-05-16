Affinia Therapeutics Presents New Data at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Data show pretreatment with IVIG can limit biodistribution of AAV9 vectors to peripheral tissues following direct CNS administration

WALTHAM, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia Therapeutics, an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally-designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and gene therapies for rare and prevalent devastating diseases, today announced results from preclinical studies presented in an oral session at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting .

Direct administration of AAV vectors to the central nervous system (CNS) can increase transduction and expression in the CNS. However, even with direct administration, vector "escapes" the CNS and distributes to peripheral organs. In nonhuman primates, AAV9 administration to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is seen in peripheral organs, including the liver.

In an oral presentation later today, Affinia Therapeutics will present data showing that in mice, administration of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), a widely available therapy containing antibodies to antigens on a wide spectrum of AAV serotypes, prior to AAV9 administration to the CNS, can reduce the presence of vector and vector-expression in peripheral organs, including the liver, kidney, and heart. Importantly, pretreatment with IVIG does not appear to change transduction or expression in the CNS.

"These data provide a signal that IVIG may be an additional tool to more precisely target AAV vector delivery. We believe the findings reported today will help us develop and deliver AAV gene therapies that specifically target diseased tissues while limiting off-target effects," said Laura Richman, chief development officer for Affinia Therapeutics.

Title: Pretreatment with IVIG reduces peripheral transduction of AAV9 delivered to the CNS

Presenter: Cara West, Ph.D.

Session: Immune Responses to AAV Vectors

Date/Time:Monday May 16, 11:15-11:30am

Location: Room 102 A/B

Abstract Number: 40

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally-designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics' proprietary Affinia Rationally-designed Therapeutics (ART) platform consists of three pillars intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of AAV-based gene therapies through the development of next-generation capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches. Affinia Therapeutics' current pipeline consists of five programs in the neurology, neuro-oncology, muscle, and lung therapeutic areas, and spans gene replacement, vectorized antibody, and gene editing modalities. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affinia-therapeutics-presents-new-data-at-american-society-of-gene-and-cell-therapy-annual-meeting-301546621.html

SOURCE Affinia Therapeutics