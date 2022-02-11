|
Affirm Hurt the Nasdaq Thursday, but This Tech Disruptor Was an Investor's Best Friend
Investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have been worried about inflation lately, and the latest reading from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday morning sent shock waves through the stock market. News that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in January to post a 7.5% year-over-year gain fanned the flames for those who believe the Federal Reserve will have to take drastic action to get inflationary pressures under control. That was a leading factor in sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% on the day.One of the worst performers in the Nasdaq on Thursday was Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), which prematurely released its quarterly earnings and disappointed shareholders in the process. But some Nasdaq stocks still managed to post gains even in a down market, and a big winner on the day was software-as-a-service company Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). We'll look more closely at both stocks below.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
