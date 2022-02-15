|
15.02.2022 11:53:00
Affirm Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Buy now, pay later specialist Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) got cut off at the knees after a botched earnings release created confusion and consternation that had investors panicking over widening losses.Despite Affirm actually posting better-than-expected results and offering guidance that topped analyst forecasts, the stock ended down 21% for the day, bringing its total losses for the past year to almost 60%. That's hardly a stellar performance for the 10-year-old installment payments company that just went public a year ago. It's clear the bears have been right about Affirm so far, but do the bulls have the better long-term case for the stock? Let's weigh both sides.Continue reading
