Affirm Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL1G / ISIN: US00827B1061
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02.06.2026 23:46:25
Affirm vs. Klarna: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the buy now, pay later market matures, 2026 presents a crossroad for investors choosing between Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR). Which of these digital payment leaders offers the better opportunity?Affirm has built its reputation on transparent lending for significant purchases in the United States. Klarna has evolved into a global retail bank with a massive international footprint across 26 countries. Both are vying to replace traditional credit cards by offering flexible payment terms at checkout.Affirm operates a specialized payment network that emphasizes interest-free and simple interest loans for consumer purchases. It has secured a prominent position among tech stocks by partnering with massive retail platforms. The company relies on key commercial partners, such as Amazon and Shopify, to drive transaction volume.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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