Affirm's Rising Loan Delinquencies Could Be a Problem for the Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may know Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) as a fintech company that facilitates "buy now, pay later" loans. It isn't just a middleman, though, connecting consumers with lenders. The company is also a lender itself, holding $2.5 billion worth of loans on its books as of the end of June. That was up by 25% from the $2 billion loan portfolio it was sitting on a year earlier. To this end, interest income of $528 million accounted for nearly 40% of the $1.35 billion in revenue that Affirm booked in its recently ended fiscal 2022. In other words, its lending activities are about as meaningful to its finances as transaction fees are.That's a potentially growing problem. As the company's own loan portfolio expands, its quality is deteriorating. Indeed, 30-day delinquencies are nearly as high as they've ever been for Affirm, including in early 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.The risk that this trend will continue is far too big for current and prospective shareholders to ignore, particularly with the growing threat of sustained macroeconomic turbulence.Continue reading