|
01.09.2022 11:25:00
Affirm's Rising Loan Delinquencies Could Be a Problem for the Stock
You may know Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) as a fintech company that facilitates "buy now, pay later" loans. It isn't just a middleman, though, connecting consumers with lenders. The company is also a lender itself, holding $2.5 billion worth of loans on its books as of the end of June. That was up by 25% from the $2 billion loan portfolio it was sitting on a year earlier. To this end, interest income of $528 million accounted for nearly 40% of the $1.35 billion in revenue that Affirm booked in its recently ended fiscal 2022. In other words, its lending activities are about as meaningful to its finances as transaction fees are.That's a potentially growing problem. As the company's own loan portfolio expands, its quality is deteriorating. Indeed, 30-day delinquencies are nearly as high as they've ever been for Affirm, including in early 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.The risk that this trend will continue is far too big for current and prospective shareholders to ignore, particularly with the growing threat of sustained macroeconomic turbulence.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,86
|-0,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.