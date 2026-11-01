Perion Network Aktie
WKN DE: A0JC7P / ISIN: IL0010958192
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01.11.2026 14:53:16
Affle To Acquire Perion Network In $420 Mln All-Cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Affle 3iL Ltd., a subsidiary of Affle International Pte. Ltd., has agreed to acquire digital advertising technology company Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $420 million. The deal will see Perion become a wholly owned subsidiary of Affle while continuing to operate under the Perion brand.
Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, unanimously approved by Perion's Board of Directors, Perion shareholders will receive $11.70 in cash per share. The offer represents a 34.5% premium to Perion's closing share price on October 30, 2026, the last trading day before the agreement was signed.
The acquisition combines Affle's AI-driven mobile advertising capabilities with Perion's AI-native digital advertising infrastructure, creating a larger global platform focused on delivering advanced advertising and marketing solutions.
As part of the agreement, Perion has initiated a 40-day "go-shop" period, allowing the company and its financial advisor to actively solicit and evaluate alternative acquisition proposals from other potential buyers. The process is scheduled to expire on December 11, 2026. Perion said there is no guarantee that the review will result in a superior offer and it does not intend to provide updates on the process unless required or deemed appropriate.
The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to shareholder approval, customary regulatory clearances, including review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and other standard closing conditions.
Following completion of the deal, Perion's shares will be delisted from both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
PERI closed Friday's regular trading at $8.70 down $0.14 or 1.58%.
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|Perion Network Ltd.
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