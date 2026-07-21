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21.07.2026 10:19:20

Afghanistan: Deadly flash floods hit Nuristan province

Some 20 people have been killed and more than 80 injured, with the city of Parun hit particularly hard. A lack of infrastructure and the effects of climate change have left the country vulnerable to natural disaster.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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