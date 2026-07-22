Aflac Aktie

Aflac für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853081 / ISIN: US0010551028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 04:15:00

Aflac Has Raised Its Dividend for 43 Straight Years. Here's the Catch Income Investors Need to Watch.

Aflac (NYSE: AFL) is an insurance company, but it sells what is known as supplemental insurance. These policies are meant to be bought alongside other insurance, paying out only in the event of very specific outcomes, like a cancer diagnosis. However, that isn't the biggest issue you need to monitor when you look at Aflac.Aflac sells its insurance products directly to consumers. A typical policy example is for cancer coverage. A customer will pay Aflac premiums and, if a cancer diagnosis is made, Aflac will pay a set dollar amount to help cover the customer's out-of-pocket expenses. Still, like all insurers, Aflac makes money if it collects more in premiums than it pays out in claims. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aflac Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aflac Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aflac Inc 107,70 -0,51% Aflac Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren am Donnerstag schwächer. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen