Aflac Aktie
WKN: 853081 / ISIN: US0010551028
|
22.07.2026 04:15:00
Aflac Has Raised Its Dividend for 43 Straight Years. Here's the Catch Income Investors Need to Watch.
Aflac (NYSE: AFL) is an insurance company, but it sells what is known as supplemental insurance. These policies are meant to be bought alongside other insurance, paying out only in the event of very specific outcomes, like a cancer diagnosis. However, that isn't the biggest issue you need to monitor when you look at Aflac.Aflac sells its insurance products directly to consumers. A typical policy example is for cancer coverage. A customer will pay Aflac premiums and, if a cancer diagnosis is made, Aflac will pay a set dollar amount to help cover the customer's out-of-pocket expenses. Still, like all insurers, Aflac makes money if it collects more in premiums than it pays out in claims. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aflac Inc
Analysen zu Aflac Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aflac Inc
|107,70
|-0,51%