Aflac receives 2023 CIO 100 award from Foundry's CIO

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's CIO has named Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.,1 as a 2023 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

Aflac is committed to using digital solutions to make it easier for customers to buy; for the distribution team to sell, and for employees to work to ensure the company fulfills its promise to customers — to be there for policyholders to help with the expenses health insurance doesn't cover.

Aflac's award-winning project Code Based Processing platform transformed the way the company processes claims by using machine learning and artificial intelligence that can be leveraged to disrupt document-intensive and knowledge-driven manual processes within the insurance industry.

"Aflac is proud to be among the top CIO 100 honorees for 2023," said Aflac U.S. Chief Information Officer Shelia Anderson. "The Aflac IT team was instrumental in reimagining the claims process using cutting-edge tech capabilities and enhancing the claims experience for both our employees and policyholders. Machine learning and artificial intelligence have also significantly improved our claim accuracy, which is two-times better than the manual process alone."

The CIO 100 Awards recognizes 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

"This year's class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics, and more," said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, Events, at Foundry and the chair of the 2023 CIO awards programs. "Their innovations improve customer experiences, track sustainability and reduce risk, and have novel applications across industries, from pharma and health care to manufacturing, retail, software, and more. We look forward to highlighting their great accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August."

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 16 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Click here to view the 2023 CIO 100 honorees.

