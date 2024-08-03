|
03.08.2024 16:39:00
Afraid of a Bear Market? 3 High-Yield Stocks That Could Be Your Safe Haven in a Storm.
There's increasing uncertainty these days. The economy is starting to show some signs of slowing, and the possibility of an escalating conflict in the Middle East is creating anxiety. On top of that is the upcoming presidential election. All this uncertainty has investors rattled, with the market recently having its worst day since early last year. These factors might have you fearing that another bear market could be around the corner. One potential way to help shelter your portfolio against a future market storm is to insulate it with high-quality, high-yielding dividend stocks. WEC Energy (NYSE: WEC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) stand out to these Motley Fool contributors as great safe havens.
