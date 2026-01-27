Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
Afraid of an AI Crash? These 3 Safer Plays Could Protect Your Portfolio.
Investor excitement about AI stocks has helped to drive big gains for the U.S. and international stock markets in 2025. But what if the AI party goes bust this year? A possible AI crash is top of mind for global investors. According to the Deutsche Bank 2026 Global Markets Survey, 57% of respondents believe that the biggest risk to market stability this year is "tech valuations plunge/AI enthusiasm wanes."Investors already seem to be getting apprehensive about AI stocks. The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ) has gained 29% in the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 index, which is up 13.6% in that time. But after reaching an all-time high of $53.75 on Nov. 3, this AI stock ETF quickly declined 11% by Nov. 21, and was still down about 2% off its high as of Jan. 22.If you want to invest your money in a safer way to avoid some downside risks of a possible AI tumble, here are a few possible strategies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
