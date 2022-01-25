|
25.01.2022 15:55:43
Africa Cup of Nations: TotalEnergies' statement
TotalEnergies, the title sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021, is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic events of last night, January 24, 2022, at the semi-quarter-final between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé. It expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TOTAL S.A. "
