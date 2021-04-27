Africa Data Center Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Center Investors, Constructors

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 15% during the period 2020-2026.



The Africa data center market size by investment was valued at USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2021-2026. The data center market expects to observe growth because of the flurry of factors - renewable power availability, smart city initiatives, and increased support for the digital economy.

Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, and Ethiopia are actively working toward improving the share of renewable energy in the region's electricity generation. Africa is an emerging leader in microgrid capacity. Grid-connected, on-site energy generation or storage plants help data centers control power costs more efficiently by saving on peak demand costs charged by traditional grid facilities. Both colocation and enterprise operators invest heavily in adopting renewable energy sources to power data centers.



AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION



The Africa IT infrastructure market expects to reach approx. USD 4 billion by 2026. The growth in data generation in Africa is fueling the demand for fast-processing efficient servers. The demand for build-to-suit infrastructure is growing to support specific applications. Several segments such as BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, education, and heavy industries adopt advanced server systems for efficient services.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The South Africa data center market share is witnessing an increased adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises and is rapidly emerging as a center for public and private cloud hosting. Cape Town and Johannesburg are the significant locations preferred for data center development. Manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare sectors are among the major contributors to the data center investment. The South Africa data center market is increasingly adopting cloud technology. Submarine cable connectivity is playing a critical role in the development of the South African data center market. Also, investments in submarine cable connectivity projects connecting South Africa with Asia have increased in recent years. The market expects to witness steady growth over the next few years because of the high internet penetration and growth of big data, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology.



By Geography

Africa

South Africa

Morocco

Kenya

Nigeria

Egypt

Other Countries

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The Africa data center market consists of several IT, electrical, and mechanical service providers. Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies are a few major IT infrastructure providers in Africa. The revenue share of server infrastructure declined slightly in Q1 2020 than Q4 2019 due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing disruptions in the supply chain.

The procurement of energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions is likely to drive several vendors to the African region. Varied requirements are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX. ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading UPS and rack PDU infrastructure players. Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market.



Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Icolo.io

Internet Technologies Angola (ITA)

Inwi

IXAfrica

MainOne (MDXi)

N+ONE

Orange

PAIX

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Teraco Data Environments

Wingu

Key Construction Constructors

Arup Group

Atkins

Edarat Group

Future-tech

ISG

Vantage Data Centers

