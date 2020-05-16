Africa Oil Kenya Update

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") announces that Tullow Oil Kenya B.V., the operating partner on Blocks 10BB and 13T in Kenya, has today submitted notices of force majeure to the Kenyan Ministry of Petroleum and Mining on behalf of the joint venture partners in these blocks. View PDF version.

These declarations are the result of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations, including Kenyan government's restrictions on domestic and international travel, and recent tax changes that adversely impact the project economics. These are exacerbated by the recent unprecedented crash in global crude oil prices.

Declaration of force majeure allows time for an improvement in the operating environment and for the joint venture partners, to discuss with the government of Kenya the best way forward for this strategic project.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

