Africa Oil Receives Fifth Dividend From Its Nigerian Asset

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its fifth dividend from Prime Oil and Gas B.V. ("Prime"), a company that holds interests in deepwater Nigeria production and development assets. View PDF version.

Prime has distributed a US$50 million dividend with a net payment to Africa Oil of US$25 million related to its 50% interest. The Company will apply US$12.1 million of this dividend to reduce the outstanding balance of the BTG term loan to US$164.8 million.

The Company has received a total dividends amount of US$162.5 million since the closing of the Prime acquisition on 14 January 2020.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, ongoing uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

