WORLD Aktie

WORLD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 14:55:33

African fans fume at 'disgraceful' World Cup travel ban

Senegal's football team are champions of Africa, but fans from the country are banned from going to the US for the World Cup. They aren't the only ones, with Donald Trump's hostility and FIFA ticket prices hitting hard.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten