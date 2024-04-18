|
Africa’s lithium supply to triple this year - Benchmark Minerals
Lithium production from Africa is projected to triple in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence. In 2023, the region contributed 4% to global lithium production, but this year it’s expected to reach 10% of the global supply. This significant surge is largely due to increased Chinese investment in the continent.Chinese companies hold a virtual monopoly on lithium extraction in Africa, with over 90% of the continent’s projected lithium supply for this decade stemming from projects partly owned by Chinese entities, as estimated by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.Most of the increased supply is expected to come from Zimbabwe. It is estimated that the country produced 3,400 tonnes in 2023, placing it among the seven largest producers globally.The country is home to Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt’s Arcadia lithium mine, one of the world’s largest lithium-producing operations with a capacity of up to 450,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per year.Despite China possessing only 11% of global lithium reserves, it refines 60-70% of the metal. Overall, over 90% of Africa’s lithium supply for this decade is expected to come from entities at least partially owned by Chinese firms, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
