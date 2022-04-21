After 15 Years, Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Chicago

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years: Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb.

Grand opening in the fall, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb will introduce new low-maintenance ranch homes from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection and resort-style amenities in a prime location. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand opening in the fall, this community will introduce into the market new low-maintenance ranch homes from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection and resort-style amenities in a prime location. Adjacent to Naperville and just 10 minutes from a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations along Routes 59 and 34, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb will be a destination community for 55+ consumers.

"We are thrilled to offer the signature home designs, amenities and lifestyle that Del Webb is known for at a brand-new community,” said John Hudson, Illinois Division Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup, the parent company of Del Webb. "There is already a lot of excitement and interest, especially among local 55+ buyers who are looking to experience the next stage of life at an active adult community, without having to move away from family in the Chicagoland area.”

At its grand opening, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb will debut six model homes available to tour. The community will also feature a 16,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with world-class amenities, including both indoor and outdoor pools, courts for tennis, bocce and pickleball, a fitness center, billiards room, and social rooms. A full-time Lifestyle Director will be on-site to develop and manage a robust calendar of activities and events to help residents live their lives to the fullest.

Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection of home designs were created after extensive research and consumer feedback to reflect the evolving needs and expectations of active adult living. With practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space. These innovative new designs focus on livability and flexibility with practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, all for the way today’s active adults want to experience their homes.

More details about Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb, including home designs, sizes, prices, and community amenities will be announced in the coming months. For more information and to join the VIP Interest List to receive updates, please visit https://www.delwebb.com/homes/illinois/chicago/aurora/lincoln-prairie-by-del-webb-210962.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

