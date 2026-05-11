A-1 Aktie
ISIN: INE911Z01025
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12.05.2026 01:42:00
After a 1,511% Surge, Where Will Bloom Energy Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have gone on a historic run. The stock is up roughly 1,511% over the past year as of this writing, recently touching an all-time high above $300 and pushing the company's market capitalization above $80 billion. For a stock sitting in the teens just a year ago, that kind of move is hard to wrap your head around.So where might this growth stock head from here?After a run-up of this magnitude, it's tempting to chase. But the higher a stock climbs, the more the price assumes that everything keeps going right. Here's a closer look at what is driving the move -- and why investors may not need a confident answer about the next year to make a sensible decision today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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