Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
24.01.2026 22:47:34
After a 32% One-Year Run, an $8.2 Million Bet Signals Renewed Conviction in Non-U.S. Stocks
On January 23, FFG Partners disclosed a new position in the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), acquiring 122,025 shares in an estimated $8.19 million transaction.According to a SEC filing dated January 23, FFG Partners reported a new holding of 122,025 shares in the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX). This new position contributed to a $8.19 million increase in the fund’s quarter-end valuation from the prior period.This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.38% of FFG Partners’ reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of December 31.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!