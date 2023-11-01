|
01.11.2023 12:15:00
After a 540% Rise, Why Does Warren Buffett Still Own Apple Stock?
Warren Buffett is known as one of the greatest investors ever. As the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, he has a long and successful track record of allocating capital. One of the conglomerate's most successful investments has been Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which it first purchased sometime in the first quarter of 2016. Since the start of that year to Oct. 27, 2023, the top FAANG stock has skyrocketed 540%, a gain that crushed the 153% rise of the Nasdaq Composite during that time. But with a current market cap of $2.7 trillion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3, why does Buffett still own Apple shares? I think there are four likely reasons. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!