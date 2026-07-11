Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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11.07.2026 19:15:00
After a Big Surge, Crude Prices Cashed the Most in Six Years in the Second Quarter. Here's Your Second Half Energy Stock Outlook.
There are two big takeaways from the Middle East geopolitical conflict. Both are incredibly important for long-term investors to remember as they build their portfolios. Here's what you need to know about oil prices, which rose dramatically in the first quarter, fell dramatically in the second quarter, and are again rising as the third quarter gets underway amid renewed Middle East tensions.Oil and natural gas are commodities. They have a long history of rising and falling in dramatic fashion. While the conflict in the Middle East is headline-grabbing news and directly impacts oil prices, it is just one of many events that have done so over the years. It is virtually impossible for investors to time the end of a conflict of this nature, and renewed Middle East tensions suggest the second half of 2026 could be just as volatile for energy prices as the first half. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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