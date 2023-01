After a Brutal 2022, Is Time Up for Palantir Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After two decades of staying privately held, big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in Sept. 2020. The stock quickly rose as popular technology investor Cathie Wood was revealed to be a large shareholder.However, 2022 was not so kind to technology stocks, and Palantir was no exception. While the company boasts several U.S. government agencies as well as brand-name commercial sector companies on its client roster, Wall Street has expressed concerns about Palantir's near-term growth rate.Palantir is off to a great start in 2023, and although some of the analyst concerns are valid, its valuation looks appealing for long-term investors. Continue reading