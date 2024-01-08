|
08.01.2024 14:30:00
After a Down Year in 2023, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Could Bounce Back Big Time in 2024
Last year was a great one for the stock market overall. The S&P 500 rallied more than 24% and closed near its all-time high. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up even more. However, there were some notable underperformers in 2023. Dividend stocks, in particular, were weaker last year, weighed down by rising interest rates and other issues. That trend could reverse in 2024, powering rebound years for many dividend stocks. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors as those that could soar in 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!