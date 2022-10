After a Horrifying Week for Stocks, Big Tech Could be on its Last Breath

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Big Tech is a lot smaller.Despite a slight rally as markets closed, the five largest companies – Facebook (ahem), Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google – saw a combined loss of nearly $800 billion last week. That's the equivalent of more than an entire year's worth of economic activity in Saudi Arabia down the drain between Monday and Friday. Apple was the only company to report any growth, making it the final girl alive in this horror film.Continue reading