After a Magnificent Quarter, Chipotle Proves Again Why It Should Be a Top Warren Buffett Stock

In the last five years, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has seen its shares skyrocket 351% (as of Feb. 8), a gain that trounces the overall market. Consistently reporting impressive financial metrics has helped the cause.This was the case in the latest quarter. The Tex-Mex restaurant chain reported revenue of $2.5 billion and diluted earnings per share of $10.21, both figures that were up double digits year over year and that beat Wall Street estimates. If we look more closely at the business, it's easy to see that Chipotle has wonderful qualities that should make it a top Warren Buffett stock.