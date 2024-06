After a Massive Bankruptcy, EV Stocks Are in Trouble

The bankruptcy of Fisker is a warning sign to electric vehicle (EV) investors. It's becoming harder and harder to make money selling EVs, and the companies that haven't reached profitability yet are facing the daunting task of surviving a market demanding profits. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why this is worst for companies like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) that don't have the demand or economics to survive long term.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 22, 2024. The video was published on June 24, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel