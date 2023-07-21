|
21.07.2023 11:38:00
After a New Q2 Revenue Record, Is It Time to Buy Carnival Stock?
Riding the wake of a demand spike that started late last year, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) just posted another record quarter. In fact, CEO Josh Weinstein reported that Carnival's "phenomenal wave season" is still "going strong midway through the year." Let's examine Carnival's second-quarter earnings and determine whether this cruise line stock is a buy.During the company's earnings call last month, Weinstein highlighted how "strengthened demand delivered outperformance in the second quarter for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and the bottom line."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
