Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 16:07:00

After a Q1 Blowout and a Soaring Share Price, Is AMD Stock Still a Buy?

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have been on a tear in 2026. As of this writing, the stock has more than doubled year to date and nearly quadrupled over the past 12 months.The latest leg of the rally followed AMD's first-quarter earnings report in early May, when revenue growth accelerated and free cash flow more than tripled year over year. Additionally, management's guidance for the current period was impressive.With shares now near record highs, the question is whether new money should still go to work here. After all, the business is firing on all cylinders, with surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure pushing the company's data center business to new highs. But the stock's valuation arguably reflects this -- and then some.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten