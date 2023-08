After a Stellar Start to the Year, Meta Could Have an Even Better Second Half of 2023

To say Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) had a great start to the year may be an understatement, but the second half of 2023 could be even better.Meta surprised investors with its outlook for the second half of 2023. It expects third-quarter revenue between $32 billion and $34.5 billion, well above Wall Street's expectations. Management lowered its 2023 capital expenditure forecast by $3 billion to between $27 billion and $30 billion.The numbers look great, and investors have even more reason to be optimistic. Meta's investments are showing strong progress in increased engagement and monetization.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel